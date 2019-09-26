Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Dollar Tree, Halliburton, More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 26, 2019 3:17pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that he doesn't want to buy Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL). He doesn't want to invest in senior real estate, unless it is with Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR).

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) is a great growth stock, said Cramer. He thinks that it is a buy.

Cramer doesn't want to buy Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL).

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) has some room to come down, said Cramer. He would wait for a pullback and then he would buy it.

Cramer likes Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD).

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) is fine, but Cramer prefers Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN).

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DLTR + CRWD)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 26, 2019
19 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
13 Stocks With Short Squeeze Potential
11 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
'Fast Money' Traders Advise Their Viewers On Mastercard, Caterpillar And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Activity In Western Digital

Tokenizing The Real Economy: Smartlands Unlocks High-Yield Crowdfunding Opportunities In Alternative Assets