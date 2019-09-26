Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Dollar Tree, Halliburton, More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that he doesn't want to buy Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL). He doesn't want to invest in senior real estate, unless it is with Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR).

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) is a great growth stock, said Cramer. He thinks that it is a buy.

Cramer doesn't want to buy Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL).

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) has some room to come down, said Cramer. He would wait for a pullback and then he would buy it.

Cramer likes Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD).

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) is fine, but Cramer prefers Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN).