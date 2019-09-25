Market Overview

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 25

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 25, 2019 6:14pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is going to trade higher, toward$125.

Meghan Shue is a buyer of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLC).

Anastasia Amoroso wants to buy SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: XPH) on a pullback. She doesn't think anything is going to happen about drug pricing in Congress.

Stephen Weiss likes Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) on the news that Apple brought production of the Mac back to the United States.

Pete Najarian noticed unusual options activity in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC). He has a long position in the name.

 

