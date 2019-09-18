Jim Cramer Weighs In On Centene, Fastly And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money," Jim Cramer said that Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) could be a buying opportunity. He believes the worries about managed care stocks are overdone.

Cramer doesn't like the core business of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI). He wouldn't buy more shares and he would take some off the table.

Instead of Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY), Cramer would buy NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA). He explained that Nvidia would become the ultimate-edge computing company if it manages to merge with Mellanox.

Cramer finds it shocking that Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) is trading down. He wants to take a closer look at it to find out what's going on.