'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Cisco, Twitter And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Bryn Talkington said Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) could move up to mid $50s.

Pete Najarian thinks that Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) is ready to break out to the upside. He said it could move toward $17 or $18.

Jon Najarian noticed unusually high options activity in Fox Corp Class A (NASDAQ: FOXA) and he wants to buy it.

Stephanie Link likes D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI).

Josh Brown believes Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is ready to make a new high.