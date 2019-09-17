'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Cisco, Twitter And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Bryn Talkington said Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) could move up to mid $50s.
Pete Najarian thinks that Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) is ready to break out to the upside. He said it could move toward $17 or $18.
Jon Najarian noticed unusually high options activity in Fox Corp Class A (NASDAQ: FOXA) and he wants to buy it.
Stephanie Link likes D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI).
Josh Brown believes Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is ready to make a new high.
