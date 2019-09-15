Market Overview

Dan Nathan's Alphabet Options Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2019 6:23pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action", Dan Nathan suggested an options strategy in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). He said the stock is acting really well in the face of a lot of really bad headlines and he thinks it could break out on the upside after the earnings report in October.

To make a bullish bet, Nathan wants to use a call calendar. He wants to sell the Oct. $1,300 call for $6 and buy the Nov. $1,300 call for $21. The trade would cost him $15 and he is hoping that the stock would close below $1,300 at the October expiration and trade above $1,315 at the November expiration.

