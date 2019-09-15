Market Overview

Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Trex Company, Enphase And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2019 6:31pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that Trex Company Inc (NYSE: TREX) is now going parabolic and he doesn't like parabolic moves. He doesn't want to buy at its current price level.

Cramer doesn't have a view on Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH).

Cramer likes Alcon AG (NYSE: ALC).

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is too risky, thinks Cramer.

Cramer is not an arbitrageur. He would take profits in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE: TGE).

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

