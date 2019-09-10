Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Vail Resorts, Waste Management And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would buy some Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) now and he would buy the rest when the yield reaches 3.5%.

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AIMT) is a very good spec, said Cramer.

Cramer is not a buyer of Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE: CRK). He doesn't like the sector.

Cramer would wait for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) to trade lower. He doesn't like to buy on the first day of a decline.

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) had a bad quarter and Cramer would take a pass.