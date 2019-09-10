Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Vail Resorts, Waste Management And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would buy some Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) now and he would buy the rest when the yield reaches 3.5%.
Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AIMT) is a very good spec, said Cramer.
Cramer is not a buyer of Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE: CRK). He doesn't like the sector.
Cramer would wait for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) to trade lower. He doesn't like to buy on the first day of a decline.
B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) had a bad quarter and Cramer would take a pass.
Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.