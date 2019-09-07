Market Overview

Barron's Picks And Pans: Activision, AT&T, Boeing, Ford, Nike, Square And More

Nelson Hem , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2019 3:04pm   Comments
  • This weekend's Barron's offers three cheap stock picks for impatient investors.
  • Other featured articles discuss how to play the alternative meat, athleisure and mobile gaming themes.
  • Also, the prospects for an aerospace giant, a beleaguered drugmaker a mobile payments company and more.

"3 Stocks for the Impatient Investor" by Jack Hough suggests that while momentum plays can be risky, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) and D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) are among the inexpensive stocks that have a dash of price momentum.

David Marino-Nachison's "Rethinking 'Candy Crush': Mobile Gaming's Big Promise" points out that the smartphone game from the King division of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) is still generating profits. See how Barron's says to play the mobile-game stocks.

In "Athleisure Is Here to Stay. That's Good for Shareholders — but a Risk for Office Fashion.," Jack Hough shares why demand for comfortable sportswear bodes well for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU), Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) and others.

When it comes to the Boeing 737 MAX, investors have focused mainly on when the troubled jet will return to service, according to "Europe Introduces a New Boeing 737 MAX Risk" by Al Root. That process may not be as simple as Boeing Co (NASDAQ: BA) investors hope.

In Al Root's "Beyond Fish? Tyson Foods Moves Into Alternative Shrimp." see why big meat-processing company Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is investing in New Wave Foods, a seafood-focused counterpart to Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods.

See Also: The Similarities Between BASE Jumping And Investment Risk

"Bond Investors Have Finally Soured on Mallinckrodt Over Opioid Lawsuits" by Josh Nathan-Kazis looks at the prospects for Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK), a drugmaker battered by lawsuits over its alleged role in the opioid crisis.

In "Low Rates Create a Pension Problem for Companies," Al Root shares why pension expenses rising as interest rates fall is a negative for corporate earnings. What might that mean for the likes of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F)?

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) stock is underperforming the broader markets in 2019. So says Ben Walsh's "Square Stock Has Wall Street Divided on 3 Key Issues." See why Barron's believes this payment company's comeback could center around its Cash app.

