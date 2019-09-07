Barron's Picks And Pans: Activision, AT&T, Boeing, Ford, Nike, Square And More

This weekend's Barron's offers three cheap stock picks for impatient investors.

Other featured articles discuss how to play the alternative meat, athleisure and mobile gaming themes.

Also, the prospects for an aerospace giant, a beleaguered drugmaker a mobile payments company and more.





"3 Stocks for the Impatient Investor" by Jack Hough suggests that while momentum plays can be risky, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) and D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) are among the inexpensive stocks that have a dash of price momentum.

David Marino-Nachison's "Rethinking 'Candy Crush': Mobile Gaming's Big Promise" points out that the smartphone game from the King division of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) is still generating profits. See how Barron's says to play the mobile-game stocks.

In "Athleisure Is Here to Stay. That's Good for Shareholders — but a Risk for Office Fashion.," Jack Hough shares why demand for comfortable sportswear bodes well for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU), Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) and others.

When it comes to the Boeing 737 MAX, investors have focused mainly on when the troubled jet will return to service, according to "Europe Introduces a New Boeing 737 MAX Risk" by Al Root. That process may not be as simple as Boeing Co (NASDAQ: BA) investors hope.

In Al Root's "Beyond Fish? Tyson Foods Moves Into Alternative Shrimp." see why big meat-processing company Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is investing in New Wave Foods, a seafood-focused counterpart to Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods.

"Bond Investors Have Finally Soured on Mallinckrodt Over Opioid Lawsuits" by Josh Nathan-Kazis looks at the prospects for Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK), a drugmaker battered by lawsuits over its alleged role in the opioid crisis.

In "Low Rates Create a Pension Problem for Companies," Al Root shares why pension expenses rising as interest rates fall is a negative for corporate earnings. What might that mean for the likes of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F)?

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) stock is underperforming the broader markets in 2019. So says Ben Walsh's "Square Stock Has Wall Street Divided on 3 Key Issues." See why Barron's believes this payment company's comeback could center around its Cash app.