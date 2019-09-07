Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On NeoGenomics, Yeti And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) is a good spec, because early diagnostic of cancer is a holy grail.
Cramer is not a buyer of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) because it's already up 100% for the year.
Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) is making a little comeback, but Cramer finds it too hard to recommend the stock.
Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is overvalued, said Cramer. He added that the company has never been able to put together a systematic year of great numbers. He is not a buyer.
