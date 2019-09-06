Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On CBS, Mastercard And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 06, 2019 4:10pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova spoke about Visa Inc (NYSE: V) and Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA). He has a long position in Mastercard and said it's more expensive on price-to-earnings basis, but it has a higher growth. He is going to stay in Mastercard.

Stephen Weiss would own both stocks. He doesn't see much difference between them.

Related: How To Compare Credit Cards

Jon Najarian would hold Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) and he would sell calls against the long position. He sees more competition for the company.

Jim Lebenthal thinks it would be a good idea to hold CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS). He believes the pullback makes no sense.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Lebenthal Joe Terranova Jon Najarian Stephen WeissMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CBS + BYND)

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Netflix, Beyond Meat And More
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019
Beyond Meat Analyst Questions Market Opportunity, Starts Stock With A Sell Rating
Kroger Moves In On 'Very Strong' Meatless Opportunity With Private Label Offering
What To Know About Kellogg's 'Incogmeato'
'Fast Money' Picks For August 30
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Activity In Home Depot And Occidental Petroleum

WFS Opens Pharma Facility In Copenhagen