Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Netflix, Beyond Meat And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 06, 2019 11:14am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Ligtning Round", Jim Cramer recommended Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) as a buy.

Cramer likes Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) very much. He thinks it's a buy. He added that the company had a great couple of quarters.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is Cramer's least favorite FAANG stock because of increasing competition.

Cramer would keep a long position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH). He thinks the company is really good, but he wouldn't double up.

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) is expensive, said Cramer.

Related Links:

Beyond Meat Analyst Questions Market Opportunity, Starts Stock With A Sell Rating

Caterpillar, Wells Fargo And More 'Fast Money' Picks For September 6

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GWPH + BYND)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019
Beyond Meat Analyst Questions Market Opportunity, Starts Stock With A Sell Rating
Kroger Moves In On 'Very Strong' Meatless Opportunity With Private Label Offering
What To Know About Kellogg's 'Incogmeato'
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week
The Week In Cannabis: Moves From The DEA, FDA, USDA; New York Fashion Week; And Quarterly Reports
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Caterpillar, Wells Fargo And More 'Fast Money' Picks For September 6