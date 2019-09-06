On CNBC's "Mad Money Ligtning Round", Jim Cramer recommended Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) as a buy.

Cramer likes Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) very much. He thinks it's a buy. He added that the company had a great couple of quarters.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is Cramer's least favorite FAANG stock because of increasing competition.

Cramer would keep a long position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH). He thinks the company is really good, but he wouldn't double up.

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) is expensive, said Cramer.

