Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Caterpillar, Wells Fargo And More 'Fast Money' Picks For September 6

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 06, 2019 11:12am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Pete Najarian said he likes Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) going forward.

Brian Kelly wants to sell iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSE: EEM).

Steve Grasso is a buyer of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT).

Guy Adami thinks that Discovery Communicators Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) is a buy.

Posted-In: Brian Kelly CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Guy Adami Pete Najarian Steve GrassoMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DISCA + CAT)

6 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Investors Optimistic On News Of US-China Trade Talks Set For October
7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks Have Positive Tone As Overseas Tension Eases, With Positive United News Helping
Follow Through: Trade Optimism Keeps Wall Street's Spirits High
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Netflix, Beyond Meat And More

Operators Welcome Brexit Relief For Truck And Air Trade