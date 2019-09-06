Caterpillar, Wells Fargo And More 'Fast Money' Picks For September 6
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Pete Najarian said he likes Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) going forward.
Brian Kelly wants to sell iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSE: EEM).
Steve Grasso is a buyer of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT).
Guy Adami thinks that Discovery Communicators Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) is a buy.
