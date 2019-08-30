On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL).

He said that options traders were buying the October $22 strike calls.

Around 8,000 contracts were traded in the first half of the session, said Najarian.

Traders paid between 45 cents and 80 cents for them. Najarian decided to follow the trade and said he is very excited about what might happen there.