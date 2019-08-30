Market Overview

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 30

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2019 3:46pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Josh Brown revealed that he is a buyer of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ).

Jenny Harrington is a buyer of CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX).

Jim Lebenthal said that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) is overreacting to the downside. He expects it to snap back next week.

Joe Terranova wants to buy U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB). He likes it because it has 100% U.S. exposure.

