'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 30
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Josh Brown revealed that he is a buyer of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ).
Jenny Harrington is a buyer of CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX).
Jim Lebenthal said that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) is overreacting to the downside. He expects it to snap back next week.
Joe Terranova wants to buy U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB). He likes it because it has 100% U.S. exposure.
