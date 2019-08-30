Market Overview

Fast Money Picks For August 30

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2019 2:37pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money," Steve Grasso recommended Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE) as a buy.

Savita Subramanian is a buyer of stocks in the U.S. financial sector. She said the sector has the highest shareholder yield, positive earnings growth and it is inexpensive. She added that this is a contrarian bet, because the sector is one of the most-hated sectors in the S&P 500.

Dan Nathan wants to buy Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) calls.

Guy Adami likes CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS).

