Fast Money Picks For August 30
On CNBC's "Fast Money," Steve Grasso recommended Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE) as a buy.
Savita Subramanian is a buyer of stocks in the U.S. financial sector. She said the sector has the highest shareholder yield, positive earnings growth and it is inexpensive. She added that this is a contrarian bet, because the sector is one of the most-hated sectors in the S&P 500.
Dan Nathan wants to buy Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) calls.
Guy Adami likes CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS).
