'Fast Money' Picks For August 30

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2019 3:49pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money", Steve Grasso recommended Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE) as a buy.

Savita Subramanian is a buyer of stocks in the U.S. financial sector. She explained that the sector has the highest shareholder yield, positive earnings growth and is inexpensive. She added that this is a contrarian bet because the sector is one of the most-hated sectors in the S&P 500.

Dan Nathan wants to buy Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) calls.

Guy Adami likes CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS).

 

