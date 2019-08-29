Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Advise Their Viewers On Cloudera, Target, More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 29, 2019 6:30pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said that Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) has organic growth. It has diversified its business model and it is now in the services business. He owns the stock and he sees it at $225.

Stephen Weiss would hold Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR). He thinks that Carl Ichan is not in the stock for a little trade.

Brenda Vingiello said that Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) has a great organic growth story and for that reason, she thinks that it is worth hanging onto. She added that the valuation of the stock and the whole group has appreciated quite a bit, but it is still a great company.

Richard Saperstein likes Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) and Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC). He said that the industry is insulated from tariffs.

Jon Najarian loves Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT). He would not get out of the stock.

Posted-In: Brenda Vingiello CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Joe Terranova Jon Najarian Richard Saperstein Stephen WeissMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LMT + CLDR)

12 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Alibaba, Lockheed Martin And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 29