On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Brenda Vingiello suggested that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) is a buy.

Richard Saperstein likes Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD). He explained that it has no exposure to China; is growing; and has a new development in America.

Jon Najarian is a buyer of Qudian Inc - ADR (NYSE: QD). He noticed unusually high options activity in the name.

Stephen Weiss thinks that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) has bottomed.

Joe Terranova wants to buy Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX).