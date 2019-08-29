'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 29
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Brenda Vingiello suggested that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) is a buy.
Richard Saperstein likes Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD). He explained that it has no exposure to China; is growing; and has a new development in America.
Jon Najarian is a buyer of Qudian Inc - ADR (NYSE: QD). He noticed unusually high options activity in the name.
Stephen Weiss thinks that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) has bottomed.
Joe Terranova wants to buy Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX).
Posted-In: Brenda Vingiello CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Joe Terranova Jon Najarian Richard Saperstein Stephen WeissMedia
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.