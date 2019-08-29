Market Overview

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 29

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 29, 2019 6:25pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Brenda Vingiello suggested that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) is a buy.

Richard Saperstein likes Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD). He explained that it has no exposure to China; is growing; and has a new development in America.

Jon Najarian is a buyer of Qudian Inc - ADR (NYSE: QD). He noticed unusually high options activity in the name.

Stephen Weiss thinks that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) has bottomed.

Joe Terranova wants to buy Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX).

 

Posted-In: Brenda Vingiello CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Joe Terranova Jon Najarian Richard Saperstein Stephen Weiss

