Jim Cramer Weighs In On GlaxoSmithKline, Wynn Resorts And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 28, 2019 12:20pm   Comments
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" that he likes GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK). He thinks it's terrific and the CEO is doing a great job.

Cramer would sell Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL).

Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: PEGI) is doing so well, but Cramer doesn't understand why. He needs to do more work on it to make a call.

Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ: HCAT) is a very good company, said Cramer. He would wait for it to come down.

Cramer wouldn't buy Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN). It has too much China exposure.

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) traded higher and Cramer would take some off the table.

Cramer is not willing to recommend Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) after it got downgraded.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) looks pretty attractive to Cramer.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

