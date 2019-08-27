Market Overview

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Novocure, Morgan Stanley And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2019 11:37am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) might be one of the great buys.

Cramer wouldn't buy more Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR). He would take some off the table.

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) should be sold, thinks Cramer.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) is also a sell, thinks Cramer. He believes that earnings could collapse.

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) is a really good company, said Cramer. He would not sell it.

Cramer is not a buyer of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS). He thinks it's a great stock and he would hold it, but he wouldn't buy it.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is a buy, believes Cramer.

