Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Novocure, Morgan Stanley And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) might be one of the great buys.
Cramer wouldn't buy more Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR). He would take some off the table.
Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) should be sold, thinks Cramer.
See Also: Starbucks CEO Sees Zero Signs Of Pending Recession
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) is also a sell, thinks Cramer. He believes that earnings could collapse.
Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) is a really good company, said Cramer. He would not sell it.
Cramer is not a buyer of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS). He thinks it's a great stock and he would hold it, but he wouldn't buy it.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is a buy, believes Cramer.
Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.