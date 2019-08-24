This weekend's Barron's offers ways to prepare portfolios to ride out the next decade.

Other featured articles discuss why a packaged-foods giant may still be worth a look — and a cord-cutter's favorite that's on a roll.

Also, the prospects for a specialty retailer, a conglomerate, an alternative meat maker and more.

"How to Prepare Your Portfolio for the Worst When the Worst Is a Real Possibility" by Reshma Kapadia shows how financial advisors are beginning to prepare for some bad, but not unthinkable, "doomsday" scenarios. Should Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) be in your doomsday portfolio?

Rupert Steiner's "Nestlé Stock Still Looks Appetizing After Big Gain" examines how over-the-counter shares of this Swiss packaged foods giant have risen sharply in the past 12 months as it streamlines operations and invests in new brands and markets, and why the stock is still worth a look.

In "Why Cryptocurrencies Look Like a Bubble, and How Investors Can Brace for Lower Returns," Leslie Norton has suggestions for positioning portfolios to ride out the next decade. See if that includes Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

Discover why one Wall Street analyst compares the success of streaming device market leader Roku Inc (NYSE: ROKU) with that of the early days of Facebook and Google in Tae Kim's "Roku Is a Cord Cutter's Dream. It's Working for Investors, Too."

In Jack Hough's "Welcome to the Ethical-Industrial Complex" see why, with the Business Roundtable changing its mind about the purpose of the corporation, there is bound to be disagreement about do-goodism. How might CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) fit into the picture?

See also: Understanding The Economics Behind Currency Wars

"Ulta Beauty Is Bucking Downbeat Retail Trends" by Teresa Rivas points out that beauty-products retailer Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) has long been delivering robust traffic and sales. Find out why Barron's believes the shares may still be undervalued.

In "Battered 3M Stock Still Doesn't Look Like a Bargain," Al Root shares why new environmental liabilities threaten to erode the premium valuation multiple that 3M Co (NASDAQ: MMM) still enjoys, so bargain seekers may want to steer clear.

Climate change is on the agenda as leaders of the G-7 nations meet in France, and alternative meat could be part of the answer. So says Al Root's "The Amazon Rain Forest Is Burning. Beyond Meat and Its Rivals Can Help." Is it good news for Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND)?

Also in this week's Barron's:

Football and the future of TV

Apocalypse apartments for the wealthy and pessimistic

The case for convertible bonds

The minimum wage as a sales tax on the middle class

Three signs a recession is looming

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.