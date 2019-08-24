Market Overview

Fast Money Halftime Report Picks For August 23

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2019 1:43pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Thomas Lee said lower rates are good for the homebuilders. He is a buyer of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (AMEX: ITB).

Rob Sechan is a seller of iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (NASDAQ: TLT).

Bryn Talkington likes Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE: OHI).

Jim Lebenthal thinks that it would be a good idea to buy CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS).

Stephen Weiss is a buyer of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). He would also buy iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond.

