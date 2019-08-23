On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer advised his viewer to sell half of a position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH).

Cramer likes Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT), but he thinks Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) and Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) are better.

He wouldn't buy Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC).

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) is the only real growth utility, said Cramer. He would own it.

Cramer would hold General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) because it's becoming much more natural and organic than it's foes.