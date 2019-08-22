On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said the financial stocks have sold off enough and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is one of the ways to play for a recovery bounce.

Sarat Sethi is a buyer of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM). He thinks the Apple news is going to be positive for the stock.

Karen Firestone wants to buy Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN).

Jon Najarian likes ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) because he noticed high call options activity.

Pete Najarian spotted unusually high call options activity in Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS). He is watching the stock closely.