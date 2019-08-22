On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is a teriffic stock. He thinks it's a long-term great situation.

Cramer doesn't like Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA). He would sell it.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is disappointing, said Cramer. It could bounce, but he would let it go because it doesn't have good enough pipeline. He prefers Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK).

See Also: Cramer: Short Sellers Played Role In Wednesday's Retail Surge

Cramer likes ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE: ABM). He thinks that it is consistent.

Cramer wouldn't buy the oil tankers and he would stay away from Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE: SLB).

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) is up a lot and Cramer doesn't want to bless Brazil.