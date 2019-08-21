Market Overview

Home Depot, Shopify And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From August 21

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2019 5:21pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova suggested Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) is a buy.

Stephen Weiss thinks DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC) could trade higher.

Karen Firestone is a buyer of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY).

Kevin O'Leary likes Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD).

Jon Najarian thinks Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) is a buy.

Pete Najarian wants to buy Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT).

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Joe Terranova Jon Najarian Karen Firestone Kevin O'Leary Pete NajarianMedia

