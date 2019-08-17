The cover story in this weekend's Barron's offers stock picks for an energy sector rebound.

Other featured articles discuss how the trade war is hitting tech's bottom line and why banks are not an alternative to utilities.

Also, the prospects for an apparel retailer, a discount grocer, a genetic testing company and more.





"Oil and Gas Stocks to Love" by Andrew Bary suggests that the beaten-down energy sector is starting to look oversold, and that's misguided. So Barron's offers some picks to play a sector rebound, including Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX).

Leslie P. Norton's "American Eagle Stock Will Soar Despite the Trade War" examines how American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) is gaining market share with designs that embrace body positivity, even as the trade war with China has "lots of knickers in a twist."

In "An Internet Incubator Goes Back to Its Roots," Eric J. Savitz makes the case that after helping make big brands like Expedia, Ticketmaster and HSN, the next act at IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) could be just as rewarding. See where this American holding company may be headed.

Investors are worried about bond yields and new tariffs, according to "The Trade War Is Finally Hitting Tech's Bottom Line" by Tae Kim. But the most concerning tech news might have been troubling commentary from the chief executive at Cisco Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CSCO).

In Lawrence C. Strauss's "Beware Banks' Utility-Like Yields. They're Not as Safe." see why some market observers have put forth banks like Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) as a possible alternative to utilities, but investors should know about some key differences.

See Also: Here's What The Street Is Saying As Retail Earnings Heat Up

"When Defensive Stocks Are No Longer the Best Defense" by Nicholas Jasinski asks whether, with gains for defensive stocks likeMicrosoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) having been so big, it might be time to do the unthinkable and buy some cyclical stocks.

In "Why Grocery Outlet Is Thriving as Other Grocers Are Struggling," Jack Hough shares why opportunistic merchandising gives Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GO) an edge even as grocers feel the pressure from the big chains and the big-box retailers.

A test that genetic testing company Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) is counting on to restore sales growth is in trouble with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. So says Bill Alpert's "Myriad Genetics Runs Into Trouble With the F.D.A."

Photo credit: BargainMoose