Alibaba, United Rentals And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From August 16
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jenny Harrington recommended a long position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) and H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES). She explained that if we get any kind infrastructure bill, they will skyrocket.
Jon Najarian thinks that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) is going to continue to trade higher. He said that options traders bought 175 strike calls in the name. He followed the trade.
Robert Sechan wants to buy Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLC).
Stephen Weiss is a buyer of SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE: XBI).
