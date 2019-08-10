Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Earnings results prompted many of the most bullish and bearish calls last week.

Those calls included some entertainment and consumer goods giants.

The big U.S. indexes managed to end the past week with marginal gains, despite volatility that included the worst trading day so far this year. In the wake of more mass shootings, oil prices continued to fall, Treasury yields slumped and concerns over the trade war and a possible recession continued.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. The following just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

Dave Royse's "Bullish Sell-Side Unfazed By Uber's Big Quarterly Loss: 'A Clear Path To Profitability' " takes a look why several key analysts found reasons to remain positive on Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER).

Walt Disney Co (NASDAQ: DIS) is approaching at least five major bullish catalysts, according to Wayne Duggan's "Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead."

"Analysts Upgrade Roku, Stock Soars After Big Q2 Earnings Beat" by Jayson Derrick discusses why its second-quarter results prompted some key analysts to turn bullish on Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU).

In "Morgan Stanley Upgrades Mondelez On Improved Top-Line Growth Outlook," Priya Nigam shows why Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) may offer "a compelling opportunity."

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at "Morgan Stanley Upgrades Ford, Still Cautious On US Autos" and "Analyst: Odds Of Correction Have Risen, 'Buying Dips May Be Rewarded'."

Bears

Wayne Duggan's "Carl Icahn Rips Anadarko Buyout, Talks Cloudera And Trade War" states that this billionaire activist investor did not pull any punches in criticizing the big buyout by Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY).

Two featured market pros are in no hurry to buy Kraft Heinz Co (NYSE: KHC) stock. So says "These Trading Pros Agree: Kraft Heinz's Stock Hasn't Bottomed Yet" by Jayson Derrick. Is the food giant really a value trap?

"CBS Has Strong Quarter, But Viacom Merger Uncertainty Keeps Analysts On Sidelines" by Dave Royse suggests that the outlook for CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) is "cloudy with a chance of M&A."

In Brett Hershman's "Mattel Shares Fall Amid Tariff Concerns," see why the latest trade war issues offset better-than-expected earnings results from Mattel Inc (NYSE: MAT), which were largely driven by Barbie, "Toy Story" and cost-cutting.

Be sure to check out "Wall Street Weighs In On CenturyLink's Earnings" and "'55% Chance Of Recession Within 12 Months': A Negative Market Outlook Despite Rally" for additional bearish calls.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

