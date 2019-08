On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Tim Seymour said AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) outperforms when yields go lower.

Karen Finerman is a buyer of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG).

Dan Nathan wants to buy Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) on its way down to $130.

Guy Adami likes GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH).

