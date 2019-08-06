On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Kevin O'Leary said he's going long the Canadian dollar. He explained that the current socialist government has a 50% chance of getting kicked out and he expects that to strengthen the currency.

Jim Lebenthal thinks Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) is relatively safe in the current market environment. He wants to buy it.

Shannon Saccocia likes Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM).

Josh Brown wants to stay long Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK).

Joe Terranova has a long position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK). After the stock dropped on Tuesday, Terranova is going to sell half of the position and see how is this going to unfold.