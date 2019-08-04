The cover story in this weekend's Barron's suggests ways investors can play the shifting retail landscape.

Other featured articles discuss why utility stocks still make sense and how a climate scientist invests for retirement.

"Overstored and Undershopped" by Jack Hough suggests that while consumer spending remains strong, more store closings are coming. Does that include Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY)? How should investors navigate the shifting landscape of retailing?

Eric J. Savitz's "HP Inc. Is Still Printing Big Bucks" points out that four years after the old HP was split up, the PC and printing business is trying to shed its legacy with some big new ideas. See how Barron's thinks HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) is likely to fare.

In "Utility Stocks Still Make Sense," Lawrence C. Strauss makes the case that while these stocks are pricey, they can help investors weather any downturn. The key is to be selective. Find out if Barron's thinks Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is worth a look.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock is richly priced, and a surge in AirPods sales is unlikely to offset trade issues and fading iPhone excitement, according to "With Apple's Risks Rising, Why Are Investors So Bullish?" by Tae Kim.

In Sophia Cai's "How a Climate Scientist Invests His Money," see why Jason Smerdon invests his retirement portfolio in aggressive growth funds and factors in environmental concerns only when investing in individual stocks, such as Aqua America Inc (NYSE: WTR).

"Under Armour is Under Pressure" by David Marino-Nachison asks whether the big retreat in the past week was enough to make Barron's conclude that Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) is now a bargain. The second-quarter financial results weren't that bad.

In "Spotting Bubble Trouble With Robert Shiller," Al Root shares this renowned economist's thoughts about avoiding angst while staying invested in markets. Find out if medical cannabis purveyor Aphria Inc (NYSE: NBSE) is now in bubble territory.

"Shark Week" is back, and the Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) premier event appears to move the stock as well as the ratings. So says Al Root's "'Shark Week' Gives a Ratings Bump—and a Discovery Stock Bump, Too ."

