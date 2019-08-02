Market Overview

Twitter, Skyworks And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From August 2

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2019 4:02pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Josh Brown said the Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) breakout is for real.

Jim Lebenthal likes Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC). He said the company is buying back shares with all of its free cash flow.

Jenny Harrington is a buyer of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD). She said it had a fantastic earnings call and she likes its dividend yield.

Stephen Weiss wants to buy Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) ahead of earnings.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

