Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GM, Ross Stores And More 'Fast Money' Picks For August 2

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2019 11:09am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Carter Worth recommended a long position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV).

Tim Seymour said General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) managed to beat estimates and it reaffirmed guidance. He added that the company is more efficient than ever and it pays a big dividend. He is a buyer.

Steve Grasso likes Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST). He sees it as a bright moment in the retail space.

Guy Adami is a buyer of McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK).

Posted-In: Carter Worth CNBC Fast Money Final Trade Guy Adami Steve Grasso Tim SeymourMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GM + MCK)

100 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Lower; Crude Oil Falls Over 8%
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 3%; SunPower Shares Spike Higher
72 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Vice President's Comments About Workhorse Securing Funds To Buy GM Plant Premature
Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

'Developing A Vocabulary That Will Be Understood': The Havas Approach To Cannabis Marketing