On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Carter Worth recommended a long position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV).

Tim Seymour said General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) managed to beat estimates and it reaffirmed guidance. He added that the company is more efficient than ever and it pays a big dividend. He is a buyer.

Steve Grasso likes Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST). He sees it as a bright moment in the retail space.

Guy Adami is a buyer of McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK).