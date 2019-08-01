On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Matt Maley of Miller Tabak spoke about VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSE: SMH). He said the semiconductor sector has been a great leading indicator for the entire market for 25 years and particularly in the last two years. It topped out before the rest of the market last year and it led the market higher in the first half of the year.

With the new news about tariffs, Maley said the semiconductor ETF dropped below its up trend line. He added that the MACD chart is curling over in a negative way and breaking down. He thinks it's important for the ETF to hold the lows of the day.

Mark Tepper thinks it's important to be selective in the semiconductor sector. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the stock that has exposure to all the sectors Tepper likes: AI, autonomous driving, gaming and data-center. He believes the stock has some upside from its current stock price.

Nvidia closed Thursday at $164.92 per share.