Chevron, IBM And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From August 1
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said he's a buyer of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC). He noticed high call options activity in the name.
Liz Young likes U.K. large-cap stocks. She thinks they will do well with or without Brexit.
Shannon Saccocia is a buyer of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX). The company is going to report earnings on Friday and she expects to see good free cash flow number. She thinks it is a better stock to own than Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM).
Stephen Weiss wants to buy IBM (NYSE: IBM).
Joe Terranova believes that Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) should be bought.
