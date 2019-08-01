Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chevron, IBM And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From August 1

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2019 4:32pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said he's a buyer of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC). He noticed high call options activity in the name.

Liz Young likes U.K. large-cap stocks. She thinks they will do well with or without Brexit.

Shannon Saccocia is a buyer of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX). The company is going to report earnings on Friday and she expects to see good free cash flow number. She thinks it is a better stock to own than Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM).

Stephen Weiss wants to buy IBM (NYSE: IBM).

Joe Terranova believes that Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) should be bought.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Joe Terranova Liz Young Pete Najarian Shannon Saccocia Stephen WeissMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CTAS + CVX)

Chevron's Q2 Earnings Preview
Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning
Host Of Earnings Loom With Beyond Meat, Apple Among Highlights Ahead Of Fed, Payrolls
An Eventful Energy Week Looms For These ETFs
Morning Comment: What Is The Future Of Netflix?
28 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

FreightWaves NOW: What Carries Should Look For In Q3

'No End In Sight:' Boris Johnson's Brexit Prep Breaks The Pound, No-Deal Scenario Likely