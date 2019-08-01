On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said he's a buyer of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC). He noticed high call options activity in the name.

Liz Young likes U.K. large-cap stocks. She thinks they will do well with or without Brexit.

Shannon Saccocia is a buyer of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX). The company is going to report earnings on Friday and she expects to see good free cash flow number. She thinks it is a better stock to own than Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM).

Stephen Weiss wants to buy IBM (NYSE: IBM).

Joe Terranova believes that Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) should be bought.