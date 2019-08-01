On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) is going to beat on earnings. He thinks the revenue is going to be up around 50% year-on-year. Terranova would stay with the stock.

Stephen Weiss believes Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is going to hit $375.

Pete Najarian sees an opportunity in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) after the sharp move lower. He thinks the stock is going to recover.

Jim Lebenthal sees his long position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) as a long-term hold.