Amgen, Alphabet And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From July 31
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) is the best stock in the energy sector right now. He expects it to trade higher.
Jim Lebenthal likes Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). He thinks it's ready to break out on the upside and reach a new all-time high.
Stephen Weiss is a buyer of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).
Pete Najarian believes Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is an inexpensive stock. He is a buyer.
Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Lebenthal Joe Terranova Pete Najarian Stephen WeissMedia
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.