Gabelli Is A Buyer Of National Fuel Gas
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Mario Gabelli said he would buy National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE: NFG).
The company was founded 110 years ago as a gas company in Buffalo, but it managed to grow its business and make significant acquisitions. It's also an owner of the land in Marcellus. Most of the other companies in the sector have doubled or tripled, said Gabelli.
Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Mario GabelliMedia
