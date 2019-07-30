Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gabelli Is A Buyer Of National Fuel Gas

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2019 7:13pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Mario Gabelli said he would buy National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE: NFG).

The company was founded 110 years ago as a gas company in Buffalo, but it managed to grow its business and make significant acquisitions. It's also an owner of the land in Marcellus. Most of the other companies in the sector have doubled or tripled, said Gabelli.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Mario GabelliMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFG)

Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday
List of Companies Reaching Yearly Lows Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Philadelphia Gold and Silver Index