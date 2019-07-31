Market Overview

Mario Gabelli Shares His Media Picks: Fox, Disney And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 31, 2019 7:29am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Mario Gabelli spoke about the media stocks that he likes.

He likes the merger between T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) and he thinks it's necessary. Deutsche Telekom And Softbank are going to be the largest shareholders. Gabelli bought some shares of Softbank on Tuesday. He thinks the stock is worth $187 if you look at mark to market worth of its assets.

See Also: Gabelli Is A Buyer Of National Fuel Gas

Sony Corp (NYSE: SNE) reported earnings on Tuesday and Gabelli likes the stock. The company has no debt and it has a financial subsidiary it should spin-off and sell, said Gabelli. He added that the Playstation 5 is coming out in the next six to 12 months and that's going to be huge.

Gabelli owns Fox Corp Class A (NASDAQ: FOX) and he thinks it's a bargain at its current stock price. He also likes Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). He thinks it's going to make $7.50 per share over the next three years.

Fox Class B shares closed Tuesday at $37.85. Disney shares closed at $144.93.

