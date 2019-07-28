'Fast Money' Picks For July 29
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Tim Seymour recommended a long position in McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD).
Jeff Mills wants to buy Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD). He likes its dividend yield and he thinks that its fundamentals look a lot better. Mills added that institutions are finally getting back in the sector.
Dan Nathan likes Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).
Steve Grasso is a buyer of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). He would keep it on a short leash.
