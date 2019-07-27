Market Overview

Starbucks And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From July 26

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2019 8:49am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link recommended Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) as a buy. She thinks it's breaking out on the upside.

Sarat Sethi is a buyer of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB).

Joe Terranova thinks that Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is going well above $100.

