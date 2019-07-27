Starbucks And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From July 26
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link recommended Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) as a buy. She thinks it's breaking out on the upside.
Sarat Sethi is a buyer of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB).
Joe Terranova thinks that Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is going well above $100.
Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Joe Terranova Sarat Sethi Stephanie LinkMedia
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.