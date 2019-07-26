Intel, Twitter And More 'Fast Money' Picks For July 26
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Tim Seymour said he would buy Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC). He thinks this is a major change in sentiment.
Karen Finerman said Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) posted tremendous earnings and she sees the stock going to $100.
Dan Nathan would buy Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) towards the mid-$30s.
Guy Adami wants to buy Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN).
