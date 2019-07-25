Market Overview

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Twilio, AT&T And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 25, 2019 10:29am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is still a buy. He sees it as a "backbone" of what's going on in Silicon Valley right now.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) delivered a good quarter, said Cramer. He thinks the cash flow is humongous and the company could be bought.

See Also: GE, Nio And More 'Fast Money' Final Trades For July 25

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE: IRM) has a good yield and the distribution is real, said Cramer. He added that it's worth owning the stock.

Cramer doesn't like Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: SMLP). He thinks the yield is too high and he would stay away from it.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE: FBHS) is fine here, said Cramer.

