On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Kourtney Gibson said she likes Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX).

Pete Najarian saw some call options activity in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) and he wants to buy it.

Jon Najarian bought Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR).

Jim Lebenthal is a buyer of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS).

Joe Terranova would buy Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) with the stop loss below Monday's low.