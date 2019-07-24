Netflix, WWE And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From July 24
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Kourtney Gibson said she likes Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX).
Pete Najarian saw some call options activity in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) and he wants to buy it.
Jon Najarian bought Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR).
Jim Lebenthal is a buyer of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS).
Joe Terranova would buy Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) with the stop loss below Monday's low.
