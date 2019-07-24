Market Overview

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On eBay, Pfizer And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 24, 2019 10:25am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) is going much higher. He explained that it's splitting up and bringing out value.

Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) missed a bunch of quarters and Cramer doesn't want to buy it. He said it could bounce because it's so low.

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) reported earnings on Monday and Cramer liked the quarter.

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) is a very good speculative stock, said Cramer.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is the kind of "slow and steady wins the race" stock, said Cramer. He thinks everybody should have it in a portfolio.

Cramer admitted he was wrong on Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), but he's not backing away. He still likes the stock.

Cramer likes Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM).

