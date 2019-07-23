Caterpillar, Qudian And More 'Fast Money' Picks From July 23
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said he bought Qudian Inc - ADR (NYSE: QD) during the show.
Jim Lebenthal wants to buy Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) ahead of the earnings report scheduled for Wednesday morning. He believes expectations aren't great.
Stephanie Link bought TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) for her portfolio on Tuesday. It's a restructuring story and she likes it with the new management team.
Joe Terranova is a buyer of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF).
