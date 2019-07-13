This weekend's Barron's presents the 2019 Midyear Roundtable commentary and stock picks.

Specific roundtable picks include a leading dollar store operator and the inventor of graphics processing units.

Other featured articles offer picks from a Silicon Valley pioneer and potential winners from a financial debacle.

"2019 Midyear Roundtable: Where to Find Value Now" by Lauren Rublin includes 21 investment picks from the Barron's panel of experts, including Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY), MGM Resorts International(NYSE: MGM) and many others.

Rublin's "Dollar Tree and Other Stock Picks From Hedge Fund Chief Oscar Schafer" takes a look at Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), a top pick from one of the Barron's roundtable panelists. See why its sales could grow by double digits.

In "Why Nvidia Stock Will Rebound After a Brutal Stretch, According to Todd Ahlsten," Rublin suggests that a rally could be coming for beaten-up chip stock NVIDIA Corporation (NYSE: NVDA), which is another top pick from a Barron's roundtable panelist.

Online travel agency Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) has a strong core business even as it faces challenges, according to "Expedia Is a Stock Worth Booking" by Avi Salzman. See why Barron's believes the stock offers an opportunity for longer-term-oriented investors.

In Eric Savitz's "New Moonshots From a Silicon Valley Pioneer," see why a storied VC firm has returned to its early stage roots with new bets in space, health and software. Are Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) worth a look?

See also: Musk Vs. Bezos Vs. Branson: Who's Winning The Space Tourism Race?

"Prudential Is a Dividend Powerhouse" by Lawrence Strauss points out that while Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) stock languished in recent years, it has enjoyed a nice turnaround this year. The insurance giant has offered steady dividend increases and still yields about 4%.

In "Weighing Hillenbrand's Deal to Acquire Milacron," Nicholas Jasinski examines why shares of manufacturer Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) plunged after the company agreed to acquire the plastics processing equipment maker Milacron. Was that reaction shortsighted?

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) can no longer make money executing stock trades for professional money managers, a sign the business of Wall Street has changed. So says Al Root's "5 Brokerage Stocks That Could Benefit From the Deutsche Bank Debacle." Who wins in the aftermath?

Also in this week's Barron's:

How the space economy is starting to take shape

How to play the coming rate cut

A new structure for active ETFs that could satisfy managers, investors and regulators

How Facebook's Libra could affect emerging markets

What killed the VW Beetle

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

