Retail Pro On Lady Gaga's Beauty Line: She's 'Never Gotten Anything Wrong Yet'

International pop star Lady Gaga introduced a new line of beauty products, Haus Laboratories, in a video, and J. Rogers Kniffen Worldwide's Jan Kniffen said it should be a success.

Gaga's Beauty Brands

Lady Gaga's reputation is stellar, and she's "never gotten anything wrong yet," Kniffen told CNBC in a Wednesday interview.

Her latest initiative is backed by Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). By selling onto Amazon's e-commerce platform, there is plenty of reason to believe it will perform well, Kniffen said.

Lady Gaga's brand stands out, as it is the only beauty brand backed by a major celebrity that is exclusive to Amazon, the retail expert said.

The partnership with Lady Gaga also represents a "great breakthrough" for Amazon as it pushes into the beauty category, he said.

Amazon is kicking off its new beauty line July 15, the first day of its two-day "Prime Day" sale event.

The Consumer Landscape

The overall consumer may not be as strong as they were this time last year, but the landscape is nevertheless "pretty close" to 2018, Kniffen said.

Employment numbers remain strong, so there is plenty of reason to expect Amazon's overall business to perform well in the back half of 2019, he said.

What's Next

Investors expecting Amazon or other large retailers to see any notable uptick in sales from back-to-school may want to reconsider, Kniffen said.

The event has shifted over the years to spread out from August through the end of September — similar to how Christmas sales are "stretched out" to six weeks, the retail pro said.

Nevertheless, buying activity through this period does serve as an indication of spending behavior, Kniffen said.

Amazon shares were up 1.43% at $2,016.70 shortly before the close Wednesday.

Photo by proacguy1 via Wikimedia.